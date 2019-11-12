Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek became emotional after a contestant's answer on Monday night.

The touching moment happened during the "Final Jeopardy" round of the show's "Tournament of Champions" episode.

Trebek asked, "In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow "how the."



Contestant Dhruv Gaur, who is a student at Brown University, wrote: "What is, We love you Alex!"

"That's very kind of you, thank you," Trebex responded before getting emotional.

Trebek, who has been hosting the famous game show for 35 years, announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane slides off runway at O'Hare Airport during snowstorm
Chicago Weather: More than 1,000 flights canceled due to snow
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Some Illinois gun owners vexed trying to renew state firearm cards
1 killed, 3 critically injured after stabbing in Portage Park
Lombard man charged in Oak Brook crash that killed elderly woman
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Show More
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Family of slain Robbins security guard calls for justice
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing skies but very cold
Chicago-area veterans honored at Soldier Field
Veterans Day 2019: Chicago-area honors, celebrate the nation's veterans
More TOP STORIES News