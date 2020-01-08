jeopardy

'Jeopardy James' Holzhauer Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Family, friends and fans of 'Jeopardy James' Holzhauer turned up in Naperville to watch him compete in the Jeopardy Greatest of All Time tournament, and to raise money for a good cause.

Holzhauer faces Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the top three winners in Jeopardy history go buzzer-to-buzzer to see who is best.

The Naperville native's fan club will be cheering him on hard.

"He understands how to place a wager, how to work the board," said Lisa Gangi, co-organizer of the watch party and friend of the Holzhauer family.

A sports gambler by trade, Holzhauer made history in April for the most money won in a single game, then beat his own record three times amassing a total of $2.7 million in winnings.

He'll have stiff competition against Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak at 74 games, and Rutter, who is the highest money winner on any game show and the one contestant who has never lost to a human.

But in Naperville, Team Holzhauer is putting their money on James.

"Heck yeah, he's the best!" Gangi said.

The watch party is also the opportunity to raise money for a good cards. Attendees will fill out charity scorecards benefitting the Lustgarden Foundation, which funds pancreatic cancer research. Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.
