'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Ken Jennings mimics 'all-in' gesture, James Holzhauer wins night 2

The second night of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament saw the contestants going 'all-in.'

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, is known for making an 'all-in' hand gesture when he puts all his money on the line during Daily Doubles, as if he was pushing all his poker chips to the center of the table.



But rival Ken Jennings wanted to get in on the fun Wednesday night.

When he wagered everything on a Daily Double, host Alex Trebek quipped, "Do it."

Jennings mimicked Holzhauer's 'all-in' movement, while asking, "Has James copyrighted this?"

"One time use only. You're good," Holzhauer responded.



Fellow competitor Brad Rutter joined in the fun, giving Jennings a humorous warning.

"(James) now owns 10% of whatever you get," Rutter said.

While Jennings walked away the winner on night 1, it was 'Jeopardy James' who got the win on night 2.



"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
