''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer rumors swirl as he approaches Ken Jennings' winnings record [SPOILER]

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- It seemed only a matter of time before "'Jeopardy!' James" Holzhauer overtook Ken Jennings' regular season winnings record, but perhaps that was not meant to be.

Leading into the Monday, June 3 show, Holzhauer had $2,382,583 in the bank, putting him at a close second behind Jennings' $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. That means he would have needed to continue winning long enough to earn at least $138,117 to pull into first place.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Those who had done the math expected him to pass Jennings on Monday or Tuesday, so Holzhauer fans will be disappointed to learn that his run ends Monday just shy of the record.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, is unquestionably the game's fastest earner to date. His style of play, which sees him often betting large sums on the daily doubles, has led him to earn more than $100,000 in a single game on multiple occasions. He was poised to overtake Jennings' record in just a fraction of the time.

Rumors of his loss began to circulate after a one-minute video popped up online appearing to show the 32-time champion of the game show losing for the first time. "Jeopardy!" officials did not immediately respond Monday to questions about its authenticity, and there was no indication in the clip about when Holzhauer's apparent defeat would air. "Jeopardy!" would not comment on the outcome of Monday's episode.

While Holzhauer will remain in second place in regular season winnings, he has made quite the impression on the show, appearing in all four categories in the official "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame.

RELATED: ''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer stats compared to Ken Jennings, other all-time greats

When tournament winnings are factored in, Brad Rutter is the winningest "Jeopardy!" contestant, with $4,688,436 in all-time winnings. Jennings is second with $3,370,700, and Holzhauer is third with $2,382,583. Holzhauer is second in most consecutive wins (Jennings is first). In the single game winnings category, Holzhauer dominates every spot in the top 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

