'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time': Will Game 4 determine who earns GOAT title?

In this image released by ABC, contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter appear on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

Game Four in the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament may determine who will be crowned the game show G.O.A.T.

Warning: 'Jeopardy!' spoilers ahead!

After Thursday night's face-off, Ken Jennings took the lead, meaning he needs one more victory to win the epic multi-night tournament. "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer racked up the most points in Game Two, and Brad Rutter has yet to score a win.

Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, while Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

For this tournament, the contestants earn points in each game instead of dollars as in a regular "Jeopardy!" show. With two games in each match, the contestants' earnings are combined for a grand total at the end of each night. The one who wins three matches gets the $1 million prize.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Tuesday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
