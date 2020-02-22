Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to perform in Chicago this summer

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are making their way back to Chicago this summer.

They will perform at Chicago's United Center on Saturday, July 18, as part of Jimmy Buffett's Slack Tide Tour 2020.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Chicago for the inaugural performance at the United Center on July 18," said Terry Savarise, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the United Center.

This is the first time Buffett will be playing at the United Center. The arena will also host an outdoor tailgate and an indoor fan festival, as part of a pre-show for guests.

In celebration of this announcement, the Chicago Blackhawks will be hosting a Margaritaville themed game Friday, as the team takes on the Nashville Predators.

The United Center Atrium will transform into an indoor beach party, with live music from The Boat Drunks, costume contests, giveaways and specialty margaritas.

For ticket information, click here.
