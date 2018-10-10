ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle

Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo is eating his way across the country and stopped in Chiacgo Wednesday to chow down on char-dogs from the Wiener's Circle.

Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo is eating his way across the country on his way to Brooklyn, and Wednesday he made a stop at Chicago's infamous Wiener's Circle.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be live in Brooklyn for five shows next week and Guillermo is literally eating his way to New York. He's making the cross-country trip from Los Angeles in a bus, stopping at famous eateries along the way.

Wednesday afternoon he arrived at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park, which is known for serving delicious char-dogs with a side of verbal abuse.

Guillermo will be live from Chicago on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 10:30 p.m., after ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10.
