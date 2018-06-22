Joe Jackson in declining health, family says

On the new story re Joseph. I'd like to be clear: I've no problem speaking up when it comes to the welfare of this family, but a journalist called me with information he clearly already had about my father. I confirmed certain details but "revealed" nothing. (1/2) — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 21, 2018

2: My father's health is not good, but "dying" is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance. (2/2) — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 21, 2018

Talent manager Joe Jackson is very ill and may be close to death, according to a source close to the Jackson family.Jackson's son, Jermaine Jackson, tweeted Thursday that while his father's health was not good, it was not accurate to say he was dying.Jackson, 89, is the patriarch of one of the most famous entertainment families in the world. Most of the family were born and lived in Gary until the success of the Jackson 5 took them to California.