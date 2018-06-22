ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Joe Jackson in declining health, family says

Jermaine Jackson tweeted that Joe Jackson is in poor health. (WLS)

Talent manager Joe Jackson is very ill and may be close to death, according to a source close to the Jackson family.

Jackson's son, Jermaine Jackson, tweeted Thursday that while his father's health was not good, it was not accurate to say he was dying.

Jackson, 89, is the patriarch of one of the most famous entertainment families in the world. Most of the family were born and lived in Gary until the success of the Jackson 5 took them to California.
