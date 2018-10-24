WINDY CITY LIVE

Joffrey Ballet, Disney reimagine holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'

A holiday tradition is seeing "The Nutcracker" by the Joffrey Ballet - but this year there's a new twist.

A holiday tradition is seeing "The Nutcracker" by the Joffrey Ballet - but this year there's a new twist! The Joffrey's reimagined holiday classic highlights one of Chicago's greatest moments of achievement, the famous World's Fair of 1893, culminating in the Fair's 125th anniversary year. The Nutcracker, by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, returns to open the holiday season at the historic Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, in downtown Chicago at 50 East Congress Parkway, in 29 performances, December 1-30, 2018.

There's also another revamp of the traditional story - this time by Disney. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is the story of a girl who has to venture through different realms of a parallel universe to find a key that will hopefully restore harmony to an unstable world. The movie hits theaters Nov. 2.

Val and Ryan caught up with Joffrey Ballet's Cara Marie Gary and Fernando Duarte to get a dance lesson and talk about the new production.

Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" opens Nov. 2 - check it out here.

For more info and tickets for the Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker" beginning Dec. 1st check out their website.
