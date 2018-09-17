BALLET

Joffrey dancers offered custom shoe fitting

EMBED </>More Videos

A ballerina's grace, endurance and mobility weigh heavily on the dancer's toes-and on the pointe shoes she wears.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A ballerina's grace, endurance and mobility weigh heavily on the dancer's toes-and on the pointe shoes she wears.

"It's their greatest tool," said ThePointeShop owner Josephine Lee, who travels the country offering custom fittings to ballerinas.

Pointe shoes are those shining, satin-covered slippers that make it possible for ballerinas to move elegantly while balancing entirely on their toes.

"Imagine all your weight... on your toes. So you have to make sure that you are supported," explained Joffrey's Head of Studio Company and Trainee Program Raymond Rodriguez.

Cue the pointe shoes, with hardened combination of papier-mché and glue protecting the feet of professional and amateur dancers. Rodriguez said a correct fit helps avoid problems like stress fractures and tendonitis.

Though essential, pointe shoes are not cheap. Rodriguez said on the low end they cost about $90 and you'll be lucky if they last you a full week at the highest levels of dance.

"Sometimes a couple days," said Joffrey Studio Company member Roma Catania of how long hers make it.

She said she regularly orders extras online or at stores; usually she sticks to a style that works.

But, Rodriguez explained, as students grow and correct technique, they may benefit from switching shoes.

That's part of what brought Lee to Joffrey's loop facility, Monday.

"It's trying to figure out the dancer's technique and figure out what we need to fix or overcompensate for," she said.

Lee first opened a brick and mortar location on the west coast, but in recent years has brought her business on the road to showcase the plethora of brands and shoe lines before dancers who don't have regular access to a custom fitting.

"We focus on fitting dancers in a very good fit so they can dance as long as they wish," she added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentballetdanceLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BALLET
franklyHANK: Xtina, 'Life of the Party,' 'Hamilton' and Joffrey Ballet
Chicago teen pursues dancing dreams
Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
Chicago's Hiplet Ballerinas perform
More ballet
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding
Gospel singers coming to Chicago for free concert
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Mayor Emanuel to announce 2019 as 'Year of Chicago Theatre'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Elgin elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to mold
Judge allows Lincoln Towing to operate while pursuing appeal
New trial for man convicted in SIU student's 2014 murder
Police K9 kills dog at Bacon Fest
4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears
Show More
Police seize guns, explosive materials from Wilmette junior high student
Little Tony's Big Mystery: mob underboss Anthony Zizzo missing 12 years
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
Lawsuit claims CPS teachers failed to report alleged sexual abuse by student
3 new bishops ordained in Chicago
More News