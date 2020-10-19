entertainment

Danbury names sewage plant after 'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver

DANBURY, Connecticut -- Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury's City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant "The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver "because it's full of crap just like you, John."

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and and a see-through plastic helmet.

"This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with," Oliver said. "And now more than ever, there's something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out."

Boughton said Oliver's promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityinternetentertainmentcomediannationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
R. Kelly's lawyers claim singer's safety is in danger, asks to be released on bond
Broadway singer uses voice to uplift seniors shut in during pandemic
Tony nominations: One show leads the way with 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot says city could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
IL reports 3.113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
36 shot, 8 killed in weekend violence
Debate commission meets today to talk possible rule changes
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Show More
'SIM swapping' gives scammers access to your phone
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
Union Station makes voting as easy as commuting
Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal reportedly features property tax increase, layoffs
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
More TOP STORIES News