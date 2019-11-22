Arts & Entertainment

Julie Andrews reflects on career, fans, family in new memoir 'Home Work'

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar winning actress Julie Andrews is reflecting on her long career and generations of fans in her new best-selling memoir "Home Work."

Andrews has been meeting many of those loyal fans at events around the country, including the Barnes & Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles. She says the main thing she takes away from these interactions is how much people still love her early films including "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins."

"It's been staggering, and incredibly touching but just how beloved those early movies are still," said Andrews. "It's amazing how so many people want to talk about them. I'm the lucky lady who was asked to be a part of it and am hugely grateful."

Andrews opens her heart with the many stories in "Home Work."

"I wanted to write about the work and how hard it was," said Andrews. "My takeaway is I didn't realize just how hard I worked, we all worked! I really didn't know until I came up against something whether I could do it or not. I'd never made movies before until I came out to do 'Mary Poppins,' thanks to Mr. Disney."

Andrews says she is touched by the way her own story has managed to transcend generations, with people of all ages coming to her book signings.

"I found it very loving," said Andrews. "I don't know what to say except I'm a very blessed lady. How lucky can a girl get?"
