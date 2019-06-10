'If you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down:' Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise

In a bizarre tweet Sunday night, Bieber challenged Cruise writing, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put in on the fight?"
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
Then former UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in supporting the challenge.
"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?"
Just in case you're curious how the two match up, here's a breakdown, courtesy of Jake Marsh of the "Pardon My Take" comedy-sports podcast:
Tale of the Tape: "Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'"— Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 10, 2019
Justin Bieber Tom Cruise
25 Age 56
5'9" Height 5'7"
68" Est. Reach 65"
$265M Net Worth $570M https://t.co/u0t2v46yAf
The 25-year-old pop star didn't elaborate about his tweet, but Cruise has yet to respond.
Meanwhile, social media had a little fun with this. Let's just say there weren't many who thought Bieber could win.
Here are some of the reactions:
I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up— Theodore Buttons (@TheodoreButtonz) June 10, 2019
Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!— AJ Johnson (@ajtarheel) June 10, 2019
He’s 56 years of age you know lad? 🤷🏻♂️😂— Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) June 10, 2019
I wanna challenge him not to.— Chuck Bush (@zapgunchaz) June 10, 2019
SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues