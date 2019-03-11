justin bieber

Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber took to Instagram over the weekend with a candid post about the difficult time he's going through.

By CNN
Justin Bieber is asking fans for their prayers.

The pop star, who has been open about his struggles with depression, took to Instagram over the weekend with a candid post about the difficult time he's going through.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

In an interview with Vogue in February, Bieber told the magazine that he had just cut short a weeklong group-therapy retreat and that he had been battling depression since his 2017 Purpose tour.

Related: Justin Bieber confirms he's a married man

"I got really depressed on tour," he said. "I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."

Bieber, who was discovered on YouTube by Scooter Braun at just 13, said that being in the public eye for much of his life has taken its toll.

"Just thinking about music stresses me out," he also told the magazine. "I've been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn't really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be -- stuff that when you're so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of."

Bieber, who married Hailey Baldwin in September, also said he and his wife are in couples' counseling.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentjustin bieberdepressionus worldtherapymental healthinstagram
JUSTIN BIEBER
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Top Christmas songs on YouTube for 2017
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
Justin Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Show More
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Boy, 3, dies in fire after babysitter leaves for store, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News