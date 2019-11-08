kayne west

Kanye says he may change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'

Artist and designer Kanye West has thrown out a new name idea and, honestly, it's hard to tell if he's joking.

In a surprise appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival, West suggested that he may legally change his name to "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West" for a little bit, CNN reported.

"When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is," he told Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson.

"That's going to be so hard to type," Wilson joked.

"It will be on the license plate," West pitched in.

RELATED: Kanye West explains tweets about abolishing 13th Amendment

West's erratic interview style often results in head-turning lines like this one.

Last year, he stirred up controversy by suggesting slavery was a choice.

In 2016, he asked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for $1 billion, saying he was $53 million in debt.

In 2009, West -- to promote a sneaker line -- said he'd change his name to Martin Louis the King Jr.

And in 2006, he posed for Rolling Stone with a crown of thorns and compared himself to Jesus.

RELATED: Kanye West 'distancing' himself from politics, disavows Candace Owens and 'Blexit'

The name change was part of a larger discussion

Just moments before the proposed name change, West was discussing how he has bounced back from the aftermath of 2016, a difficult year for him, and is approaching the brand with innovative and environmentally-conscious solutions.

West seemed to unravel in the fall of 2016, shortly after the launch of his fashion line "Yeezy Season 4." Within a month of the launch, his wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. By November, West was hospitalized for exhaustion hours after canceling his 2016 tour.

Now, West has leaped headfirst into a series of endeavors, including his latest album release, "Jesus is King" and a series of changes occurring in his design company Yeezy.

During the interview, West discussed his recent decision to move the Yeezy headquarters to Cody, Wyoming. The company's new 4,000-acre ranch in the US will allow the brand to test "seed-to-sew" methods of growing their own materials, West says.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritykanye westmusic newsu.s. & worldkayne west
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Show More
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
More TOP STORIES News