Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West hosts service honoring Ohio mass shooting victims

In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo rapper Kanye West listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DAYTON, Ohio -- Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.

A large crowd gathered at the musician's service in a park in Dayton. The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting. That event was expected to feature national and local entertainers.

Organizers of Sunday night's "Gem City Shine" event said it would be an effort to "reclaim" the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts' 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentohiokanye westvictimsohiomass shooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Athletes compete in duathlon, swimming portion canceled
Man's body pulled from lagoon after trying to save dog
2 killed, including 13-year-old girl, in crash
15 rescued from capsized boat, jet ski on Lake Michigan
Man charged with murder in shooting of ISP trooper
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Teen killed, 3 wounded in Chatham shooting: police
Show More
Person hit by Metra train in Des Plaines, service running with delays
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Swim ban issued for 25 Chicago area beaches
Man wounded in road rage incident: police
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News