Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West released new album 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas Day

Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision)

Kanye West is back at it.

West, who just dropped his album "Jesus Is King" in October, followed it up with another album -- "Jesus Is Born."

Sensing a theme?

The album's primary artist is listed as the Sunday Service Choir, a gospel collective featuring West, which has also performed in his Sunday Service hip-hop and gospel pop-up events.

The album features 19 songs -- including a cover of West's own "Ultralight Beam" and "Balm In Gilead," a traditional gospel song.

West hinted at the album back in October, when he told Zane Lowe in an interview for Beats 1 that the album was coming.

"Jesus Is Born" is another move in the gospel-rap direction for West, who began being vocal about his faith journey this year. While working on "Jesus Is King," the rapper even asked collaborators not to engage in premarital sex while involved with the album.

While he used to rap extensively about that subject, it's clear West is a changed man. But he's also come under fire from fans, after he came out in support of Donald Trump in 2018 and called slavery a choice.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westrappermusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, at Brighton Park home on Christmas
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Customers surprise grieving waitress with over $1K holiday tip
St. Sabina Church spends Christmas serving seniors, veterans, homeless
2 injured in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on Dan Ryan
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Bronzeville church holds annual Christmas meal, present giveaway to people in need
Show More
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
McHenry County woman charged with stealing more than $100K from employer
Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly
Dan Ryan rollover crash on SW Side leaves 2 with minor injuries
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
More TOP STORIES News