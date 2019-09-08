Kanye West brings his 'Sunday Service' event to Chicago

Thousands of fans started lining up around Midnight Saturday outside of the Huntington Bank Pavilion to go to church with Kanye West.
Kanye West’s #SUNDAY #SERVICE performance is now underway. The Pavilion at Northerly Island is packed, crowd still making their way in. West is here, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt w/sunglasses. @kanyewest— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) September 8, 2019
The Chicago- born rapper held his popular "Sunday Service" event in in the city for the very first time at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.
Line is getting LONG ahead of Kanye West’s #SUNDAY #SERVICE @ Northerly Island. #chicago #Kanye #West @kanyewest @KimKardashian @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/LidjfOPGG2— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) September 8, 2019
Here they go!!!! #Kanye #West’s #SUNDAY #SERVICE doors are OPEN... Performance begins at 9am at Northerly Island. @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/toj3QPXMSK— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) September 8, 2019
Tickets for the event were free through Ticketmaster and sold out in less than hour of them being announced.
"I'm just like a huge Kanye fan, I've loved him for so long and I've watched the past Sunday Services and I'm super excited," ticket holder Samuel Reid said.
WATCH: Fans line up for Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago
West first held the first exclusive Sunday Service in Calabasas, Calif. before opening up the events up to fans and the general public in April at the Coachella music festival.
WATCH: Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at his Sunday Service in Chicago
West later held several pop up services around the country including a recent performance in Dayton, Ohio for the mass shooting victims.
"It's historic, it's something that I think we've all been watching on Instagram and Facebook and seeing from all across the country," said fan and ticket holder Erika Callahan. "It's epic and historic and we'll never get to see it again."
ABC7 was told this Sunday Service was meant to spread "messages of positivity and peace to Chicago's youth."
Celebrities and guest performers are often seen at the events with the Chicago event being no exception. Fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, took the stage at Sunday's event and performed the verse to his and West's song "Ultralight Beam".
WATCH: Chance the Rapper performs "Ultralight Beam" at Kanye West's Sunday Service in Chicago
Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM.
The event will also be available on live stream through the link SundayService.com.
