kanye west

Kanye West brings his 'Sunday Service' event to Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West finally brought his "Sunday Service" home to Chicago.

Thousands of fans started lining up around Midnight Saturday outside of the Huntington Bank Pavilion to go to church with Kanye West.


EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West finally brought his "Sunday Service" home to Chicago.



The Chicago- born rapper held his popular "Sunday Service" event in in the city for the very first time at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.




Tickets for the event were free through Ticketmaster and sold out in less than hour of them being announced.

"I'm just like a huge Kanye fan, I've loved him for so long and I've watched the past Sunday Services and I'm super excited," ticket holder Samuel Reid said.

WATCH: Fans line up for Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West finally brought his "Sunday Service" home to Chicago.



West first held the first exclusive Sunday Service in Calabasas, Calif. before opening up the events up to fans and the general public in April at the Coachella music festival.

WATCH: Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at his Sunday Service in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at his "Sunday Service" in Chicago.



West later held several pop up services around the country including a recent performance in Dayton, Ohio for the mass shooting victims.

"It's historic, it's something that I think we've all been watching on Instagram and Facebook and seeing from all across the country," said fan and ticket holder Erika Callahan. "It's epic and historic and we'll never get to see it again."
ABC7 was told this Sunday Service was meant to spread "messages of positivity and peace to Chicago's youth."

Celebrities and guest performers are often seen at the events with the Chicago event being no exception. Fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, took the stage at Sunday's event and performed the verse to his and West's song "Ultralight Beam".

WATCH: Chance the Rapper performs "Ultralight Beam" at Kanye West's Sunday Service in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper performs at Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago.



Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM.

WATCH: Fans line up for Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" to Chicago, and the event sold out in less than an hour of tickets being released to the public Saturday.



The event will also be available on live stream through the link SundayService.com.
om
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmuseum campuschicagoconcertkanye westmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Dave Chappelle hosts benefit concert for Ohio victims
Kanye West hosts service for Ohio mass shooting victims
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago nonprofits, leaders offer relief to Dorian survivors
Woman shot, killed in Dolton
Chicago non-profit founder apologizes apologizes for dreadlock cutting
Man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at police
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg headed to Chicago
Little Village celebrates 50th Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade
UT Vols make boy's design official after he was bullied
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered showers Sunday
Wine Riot to bring over 40 brands of wine to Chicago
Bill's Grill gives tips on proper grill cleaning
Fallen solider's legacy lives on at veteran center for women
3 artists recreate iconic art through lens of disability
More TOP STORIES News