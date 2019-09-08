kanye west

Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' happening in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" to Chicago, and the event sold out in less than an hour of tickets being released to the public.

The event will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Tickets were made available to the public for free on a first come, first served basis, starting Saturday at 11 a.m.



Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also be livestreamed on SundayService.com.
