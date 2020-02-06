Arts & Entertainment

Kathy Bates cherishes fourth Oscar nomination for role in 'Richard Jewell'

By
LOS ANGELES -- Kathy Bates is enjoying her fourth Oscar nomination over her 50-year career.

She won the Best Actress trophy in 1991 for "Misery" and was nominated two more times in the supporting category, for 1999's "Primary Colors" and in 2003 for "About Schmidt."

This year, she is up for the fact-based drama "Richard Jewell," directed by Clint Eastwood.

Bates says she feels embraced by her peers in the industry.

"You know when I started this, people said you're not a movie star type and they kept saying don't expect to do well," said Bates. "But I think because I'm a character actor, because I look not like a movie star people feel like they can relate."

While "Richard Jewell' is a serious drama, Bates enjoyed the shoot and her time publicizing the film, thanks to co-stars Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm.

"It's just more fun because they're so hot. So cute, both of 'em," laughed Bates. "And you know I don't sneeze at getting a big ol' hug from Jon Hamm, you know?"

It wasn't a hug, but rather advice, that Bates received from acting legend Jessica Tandy when the two worked together on the 1991 film "Fried Green Tomatoes."

"I remember going to her trailer, knocked on the door, and she said 'You've come to see the wise woman haven't you?' And I said yes I have!" said Bates. "She really inspired me and I'm glad I'm still kicking and happy about what I'm doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsclint eastwoodhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow possible by Thursday morning
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire memorialized
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
Record high Lake Michigan January water level causing series erosion damage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Show More
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
Legionnaires outbreak reported at Vernon Hills senior living facility, 1 death reported
Lay Under a Piano at This Jazz Club
Chicago firefighters protest after promotional exams cancelled
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
More TOP STORIES News