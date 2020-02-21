Arts & Entertainment

'Do you guys smell gas?': Katy Perry appears to collapse during season 3 'American Idol' auditions

Season 3 of "American Idol" on ABC has just started, but already there is drama.

In an exclusive clip People posted to its web site, judge Katy Perry falls to the ground after a gas leak forces evacuation of the show's auditions.

In the clip, all appears to be going fine when a smell becomes noticeable.

"Do you guys smell gas?" Perry asks. "It's pretty intense."

Judge Luke Bryan notes that it smells like "heavy propane."

But the smell starts to affect Perry.

"I have a slight headache from it," she says. "Oh it's bad. It's really bad."

There is a scramble to evacuate and once outside, Perry appears to be overcome, CNN reported.

"I'm not feeling good," the singer says as she falls to the ground.

"Idol" ran for 15 seasons on Fox before it moved to ABC in 2018.

"American Idol" airs on Sundays.

