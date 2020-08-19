Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan back as 'American Idol' judges for season 4

Last season, "American Idol" became the first reality competition series to air remotely and the unprecedented season dominated Sunday nights, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 as well as the night's No. 1 most social show.
"'American Idol' has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire - and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."
"Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take 'American Idol' to new heights next season."
"We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us - and pushing us to No. 1 - during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol," said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment's parent company Industrial Media. "At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration - where dreams come true. And that is what 'American Idol' is all about."
The search for the next singing sensation is currently underway with "Idol Across America" remote virtual auditions taking place across all 50 states.
The remote auditions are happening across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer.
If you missed your state's audition, you can still sign up for the nationwide OPEN CALL on August 25.
Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.
To learn more and sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.
In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audition.