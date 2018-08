EMBED >More News Videos Kel Mitchell joins Ryan and Val for a trivia game - and they get slimed.

Chicago native and Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell stopped by WCL to talk about his career and the upcoming Nickelodeon Slimefest.He also played a trivia game with Ryan and Val - and they got slimed!Nickelodeon Slimefest will be held June 9 and 10 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. For information and tickets, visit: https://www.nickslimefest.com/