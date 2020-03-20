Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in coronavirus relief efforts

Their donation to the New York Governor's office will be used to purchase urgently needed ventilators and to help the WIN organization, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.

New York state's coronavirus caseload is growing so fast that official counts quickly become obsolete.

The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruskelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
California governor orders entire state to stay home
Urgent call for blood donation, emergency drive to be held in Orland Park
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Hospital bed numbers in Illinois are not encouraging for COVID-19 patients
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Burr Ridge company races to assemble COVID-19 test kits
Show More
Man dies in Chinatown apartment fire: police
Wilmette kids make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News