'You Should Have Left' star Kevin Bacon talks best ways to watch his new thriller

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sinister vacation house in Wales, a man with inner demons and a terrorized family is all captured in a new film staring Kevin Bacon."You Should Have Left" is a new thriller out now on demand.Bacon likes horror films. "You Should Have Left" is the 61-year-old actor's second film he has collaborated on with the director."I wanted to work with David Koepp ever since we wrapped on 'Stir of Echoes' in Chicago 20 years ago and we made a scary movie there that I was really proud of," Bacon said. "It took a really long time for me to wear him down."The film takes place not in Chicago, but in the Welsh countryside where terrifying and mind-twisting things happen.Bacon had some advice for audiences watching at home."I would go for the full experience which means dark. Turn off the lights, put it on your biggest screen. If you want to make your own popcorn, I think that's an excellent idea. Make it how you like, turn the sound up, turn your phone off and go for the ride," Bacon advised.But what scares this film star?"Dead mice. I don't know, I just think I have a creepy hard time with them," he said.Fortunately, not anissue in "You Should Have Left" which is available on demand now.