ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl

In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Khloe Kardashian participates in the panel for "Kocktails with Khloe" at the FYI 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

CNN
Khloe Kardashian is a mom.

Two sources close to the family tell CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a girl.

Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her child is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

The couple became embroiled in controversy before the birth after reports surfaced that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Kardashian announced she was expecting in December with a photo on her official Instagram account, featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

"My greatest dream realized," the caption read. "We are having a baby!"

Kardashian had been open in the past about her struggles with infertility and wrote, "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

"He knew what He was doing," she wrote. "I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Her desire to start a family had been part of the storyline on her former reality show "Khloe & Lamar" with now ex-husband and former NBA player Lamar Odom (the couple were estranged for some time before legally divorcing last December).

It's been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan in terms of babies.

Reports surfaced in September that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant after news that younger sister, Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child.

Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February.

Kim Kardashian West and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian hinted her baby's arrival may be imminent with a photo captioned, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

Thompson reportedly has a son by former girlfriend Jordan Craig.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkardashian familycelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity births
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
Woodstock dad makes movie to honor 10-year-old son who died of brain cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News