Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires

The couple took to Instagram saying that they will donate $500,000 to the rural fire services.
"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," both couples posted to Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."
On Saturday, American singer Pink also plans to donate $500,000 to battle the Australian wildfires.
The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin also is coming to rescue by rescuing and saving more than 90,000 animals.
The Australian wildfire, raging since September, has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.