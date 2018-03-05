OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel gives $18K Jet Ski to costume designer for shortest Oscar speech

Costume designer Mark Bridges and Helen Mirren rode on a Jet Ski that Bridges won for delivering the shortest Oscar acceptance speech at the ceremony.

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave away an $18,000 Jet Ski as a grand prize to the person who delivered the shortest acceptance speech during the ceremony.

During his opening monologue the late night host had actress Helen Mirren showcase the expensive water craft in the back of the stage.

"Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking your mom for the ride of her life on a Jet Ski?" Kimmel said.

Actress Helen Mirren presents a jet ski to the Oscars audience as Jimmy Kimmel offers it as a grand prize to the person who delivers the shortest acceptance speech.



He added that if there is a tie at the end of the night, the water vehicle would go to Christopher Plummer, alluding to Plummer replacing embattled actor Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World" mid-production.

The first award of best supporting actor was given to Sam Rockwell, who quickly joked that he wanted to win the Jet Ski and tried to make his speech short.

The winners for best original song, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, joked that they wanted to win the vehicle, but they were from Brooklyn and went on with their speech.

In the end, after all the winners were announced and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" celebrated their big win on stage - Kimmel announced the winner.

Out came the costume designer for "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges, and Helen Mirren riding on the Jet Ski. Bridges donned a life vest as he rode onto the stage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsjet skierjimmy kimmel
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News