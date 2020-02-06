Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

Kirk Douglas appears at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for his son Michael on Nov. 6, 2018, with Kirk's son Cameron (far left) and Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Kirk Douglas, the screen legend who starred in "Spartacus" and countless other Hollywood classics, has died at age 103, his son Michael announced Wednesday.Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards during his decades-long career, appeared in more than 80 films and later received an honorary Oscar for his decades of service to the movie industry.His son, actor Michael Douglas, posted a tribute to his father on Instagram:In the Los Angeles area, Douglas and his wife Anne were also known as philanthropists, providing millions of dollars for hundreds of playgrounds across the region, as well as scholarships, a theater, children's health programs and other causes.Anne, who is 100 years old, was beside him when he died, according to family members.In addition to his onscreen appearances, Douglas was known for standing up for others in the era of the Hollywood blacklist, when the careers of many screenwriters were ruined if they were suspected of being Communist sympathizers. Douglas made a symbolic blow against the blacklist when he openly credited Dalton Trumbo, a blacklisted Oscar winner and former Communist, for helping write the script for "Spartacus," the 1960 epic about a slave rebellion during ancient Rome.Besides the Oscars, Douglas had been honored with multiple awards and nominations, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Golden Globe Lifetime Achievement award and three Emmy nominations.He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Jimmy Carter in 1981.