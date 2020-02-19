Jimmy Kimmel talks 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' reboot, 'The Serious Goose' book

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jimmy Kimmel gives a tour of his late night show's Hollywood studio.

Jimmy Kimmel's got a lot going on besides his late night show on ABC, including a new TV program and a book.The late night Hollywood host sat down with ABC7 Chicago to tell us about his new adventures."Let's see, this morning I woke up, I made coffee for everyone in the house, including the children," Kimmel said. "I'll foam some milk and put some chocolate milk in there, and they think it's their coffee in the morning. It's funny, we've got little business people living with us."Besides being a personal barista, the host said he is ready for primetime TV with a reboot of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" this spring, where celebrities will play for charities."We all know, the reality is that when celebrities are on a game show, the game show suddenly becomes a lot easier," Kimmel said. "You ever watch 'Celebrity Jeopardy?' Your 5-year-old could win."For the younger Kimmel fans, he can now add "author" to his resume with his new book "The Serious Goose.""Oh, coincidentally I happen to have written and illustrated this book," he said. "The goal is for the kids to make the goose laugh at the end, and I can pretty much promise you that that is exactly what will happen."Proceeds from the book will go to children's hospitals, including in Chicago. The cause hits home for Kimmel, whose son Billy nearly died of a heart condition.When asked how Billy is doing, Kimmel said, "He's doing great.""He's a funny little guy. He loves Spider-Man and T-Rex," Kimmel said. "I have to pretend to be scared of the T-Rex all the time, and he'll shoot webs into my mouth sometimes when I'm talking."Kimmel's late night show may be in Hollywood, but it also has some deep rooted ties to Chicago.The show's long time executive producer, Jill Liederman, grew up in Chicago and is a Northwestern alumnus."Jill has to deal with me as if she's got a 200 lb. child to take care of, I do not envy her in any way," Kimmel said. "Listen, she's wonderful and everyone from Chicago is wonderful. My children both went to college in Chicago, yes, we've got a deep connection -- a deep dish connection, if you will!"Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 10:35 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago right after Eyewitness News at 10!