Learn, grow, network: top 3 events for creatives in Chicago this week

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?For creatives working in film, media or television, there's plenty of events to expand your horizons this week. From film screenings to networking, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Tonight: Creatives working behind the camera are invited to check out the latest mirrorless camera models. Attendees will pick the brains of AbelCine's techs, listen to short presentations from participating vendors and view models on the showroom floor. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.Wednesday, November 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Cinespace Film Studios, 2602 W. 16th St.FreeJoin local DJ Duane Powell for a screening of the documentary film, "Wattsax," about a 1972 benefit concert held at the Los Angeles Coliseum, just seven years after the Watts Riots in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood.The concert -- which featured artists like Isaac Hayes, Rufus Thomas and The Emotion -- highlighted the relationship between music and activism during this era, which is also the focus of Powell's discussion following the screening.Friday, November 16, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.FreeThis Saturday, DePaul University hosts a launch party for The Chicago Track, a series of master classes and industry workshops aimed at supporting emerging creatives seeking opportunities in film, media and television.The launch event will feature the premiere of the short film "Fuzzy Legs," written and directed by alumna Amber Eswani. The film follows Amina, a Pakistani-American Muslim girl who is bullied on her first day at a new middle school.Saturday, November 17, 3-6 p.m.DePaul University, 247 S. State St., Lower Level Room 105Free for members, staff and alumni; $20 general admission