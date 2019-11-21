Arts & Entertainment

Learn how to throw an axe from the 'axe-perts' at Throw Nation, Ragnarok

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to axe throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen axe throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years.

ABC7's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious. They say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth loopelmhurstbarentertainment
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Mother of robbery suspect shot by police sends prayers to victims
McDonald's puts employees in physical danger, Chicago workers say
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Show More
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
PepsiCo to move into Old Post Office building
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
16 people found in sealed trailer on ferry heading to Ireland
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
More TOP STORIES News