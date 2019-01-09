ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Learn, laugh, drink: Here's what to do in Chicago this week

Photo: kyryll ushakov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From learning to reduce your energy bill to enjoying cocktails and comedy, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Workshop: Reducing Your Energy Bill





Tonight:L Attend a workshop, hosted by the Beverly Area Planning Association, to learn how to reduce your energy bill and environmental impact. Amy Bopel, an outreach coordinator from Peoples Gas and ComEd, will teach guests about a no-cost energy assessment that also comes with discounted products for homes.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Beverly Area Planning Association Community Room, 11109 S. Longwood Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Collaboratorium Networking & Pitch Event





University of Chicago students interested in exploring career opportunities in commercialization are invited to a free networking session at Polsky Exchange North. Participants will mingle with peers, faculty from the University of Chicago as well as other researchers and technologists over pizza and beverages.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Polsky Exchange North, 1452 E. 53rd St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cocktails & Humor: A Stand Up Comedy & Craft Cocktails Showcase





CH Distillery and Team Us Comedy have come together to present a night filled with stand-up and cocktails. Craft cocktails and small plates of New American cuisine will be served during the show. Matty Ryan from the Laugh Factory will headline, and Vik Pandya from NBC Breakout Comedy Festival will host.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Where: CH Distillery and Cocktail Bar, 564 W. Randolph St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
About Windy City LIVE
'The Bachelor' Colton: 'I'm exactly where I need to be'
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Show More
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Bears DC Vic Fangio to become head coach of Broncos, ESPN reports
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
More News