Learn, laugh, drink: Here's what to do in Chicago this week

Looking for something to do this week? From learning to reduce your energy bill to enjoying cocktails and comedy, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Tonight:L Attend a workshop, hosted by the Beverly Area Planning Association, to learn how to reduce your energy bill and environmental impact. Amy Bopel, an outreach coordinator from Peoples Gas and ComEd, will teach guests about a no-cost energy assessment that also comes with discounted products for homes.Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7-9 p.m.Beverly Area Planning Association Community Room, 11109 S. Longwood DriveFreeUniversity of Chicago students interested in exploring career opportunities in commercialization are invited to a free networking session at Polsky Exchange North. Participants will mingle with peers, faculty from the University of Chicago as well as other researchers and technologists over pizza and beverages.Thursday, Jan. 10, 5-6:30 p.m.Polsky Exchange North, 1452 E. 53rd St.FreeCH Distillery and Team Us Comedy have come together to present a night filled with stand-up and cocktails. Craft cocktails and small plates of New American cuisine will be served during the show. Matty Ryan from the Laugh Factory will headline, and Vik Pandya from NBC Breakout Comedy Festival will host.Saturday, Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m.CH Distillery and Cocktail Bar, 564 W. Randolph St.$20