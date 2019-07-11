Arts & Entertainment

Les Miserables hits Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Les Miserables is making waves on the Chicago theater scene this month.

Two of the stars of the show joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the musical.

Performances will start Saturday, July 27 at Broadway In Chicago Cadillac Palace Theatre at 151 W. Randolph.

Set in 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells a story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon has been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, and is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.

To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooples misérablesbroadway in chicagomusical
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Fullerton Beach
ICE raids to begin Sunday, NY Times reports; Chicago protests planned
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
West Chicago kennel owner faces charges for fire that killed 29 dogs
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers
Amazon's Alexa will now give health advice
Show More
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
Second Star Wars ride at Galaxy's Edge gets opening date
A half-blood thunder moon is coming next week
Gas main break secured after homes evacuated on South Side
Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf
More TOP STORIES News