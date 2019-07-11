Les Miserables hits Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Les Miserables is making waves on the Chicago theater scene this month.
Two of the stars of the show joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the musical.
Performances will start Saturday, July 27 at Broadway In Chicago Cadillac Palace Theatre at 151 W. Randolph.
Set in 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells a story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.
The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon has been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, and is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.
To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
