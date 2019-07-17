Arts & Entertainment

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office narrows locations for Chicago's first casino

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Talks of a Chicago casino have been up in the air for years, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office took a big step toward development Wednesday.

The mayor's office narrowed down a list of possible casino sites to five.

Lightfoot's office said all five sites, which are located on the city's South and West sides, have been considered in the past for major development projects.

The sites include: Harborside (111th and the Bishop Ford Freeway); the former Michael Reese hospital (31st and Cottage Grove); Pershing & State; Roosevelt & Kostner; and the former U.S. Steel parcel (80th and Lake Shore Dr).

Absent from the list are the McCormick Place and Navy Pier, which have been mentioned for years as possible locations.

Where will Chicago's first casino be?
EMBED More News Videos

Since lawmakers passed expanded gambling legislation over the weekend, the big question on many people's minds is where Chicago's first casino will be built.



Before a permanent site is selected, city officials said they'll seek feedback from the surrounding community.

Lightfoot said city and state leaders are "moving forward to ensure the new casino is viable for Chicago and all of its communities."

Illinois gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois gaming board officials say a confidential list of more than 13,000 people registered in a voluntary casino exclusion program for gambling addicts is projected to grow.



The announcement comes days after the Illinois Gaming Board selected Union Gaming Analytics of Las Vegas as the consulting firm that will evaluate Chicago casino feasibility. The study is required under under the gambling expansion legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last month.

RELATED: Illinois is 9th most gambling-addicted state, has the most gambling-related arrests, WalletHub finds

EMBED More News Videos

The Land of Lincoln was named the 9th most gambling-addicted state in the U.S., and ranked 13th in the "Gambling-Friendliness" category.



The feasibility study will outline the financial impact of the five sites, but will not select any specific site.

Lightfoot said that the city's first casino is expected to help create "new revenues that will benefit Chicago's severely underfunded pension funds, while generating new jobs and economic opportunity for communities across the city."

But Laurence Msall, president of policy research organization The Civic Federation, cautions that there's still a question about what the appetite is for gambling, and how much of a market really exists.

"Does the City of Chicago need a stable financial fix to its pensions? Yes. Does it need a comprehensive plan? Yes. Could this be a part of it? Maybe," Msall said. "But we don't know."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocasinolori lightfootgambling
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
El Chapo sentencing: Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin Guzman gets life in prison
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Sterigenics says it's reached deal with state to reopen Willowbrook facility
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Kids learn water safety in junior lifeguard program in Wilmette
Justice Stevens opinions included striking down Chicago anti-gang loitering law
Show More
Jury begins deliberations on whether U of I killer Brendt Christensen should receive death penalty
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
Manual Cinema blends puppetry, music, performance
More TOP STORIES News