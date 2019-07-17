Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office narrows locations for Chicago's first casino

The mayor's office narrowed down a list of possible casino sites to five.
Lightfoot's office said all five sites, which are located on the city's South and West sides, have been considered in the past for major development projects.
The sites include: Harborside (111th and the Bishop Ford Freeway); the former Michael Reese hospital (31st and Cottage Grove); Pershing & State; Roosevelt & Kostner; and the former U.S. Steel parcel (80th and Lake Shore Dr).
Absent from the list are the McCormick Place and Navy Pier, which have been mentioned for years as possible locations.
Where will Chicago's first casino be?
Before a permanent site is selected, city officials said they'll seek feedback from the surrounding community.
Lightfoot said city and state leaders are "moving forward to ensure the new casino is viable for Chicago and all of its communities."
Illinois gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list
The announcement comes days after the Illinois Gaming Board selected Union Gaming Analytics of Las Vegas as the consulting firm that will evaluate Chicago casino feasibility. The study is required under under the gambling expansion legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last month.
The feasibility study will outline the financial impact of the five sites, but will not select any specific site.
Lightfoot said that the city's first casino is expected to help create "new revenues that will benefit Chicago's severely underfunded pension funds, while generating new jobs and economic opportunity for communities across the city."
But Laurence Msall, president of policy research organization The Civic Federation, cautions that there's still a question about what the appetite is for gambling, and how much of a market really exists.
"Does the City of Chicago need a stable financial fix to its pensions? Yes. Does it need a comprehensive plan? Yes. Could this be a part of it? Maybe," Msall said. "But we don't know."