Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Chicago

Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to four cities

This year, Lil' Wayne liberated his long-awaited 12th studio album "Tha Carter V" after years of a behind-the-scenes legal battle.

Now, the legendary rapper is celebrating the album's release with a free concert in Chicago later this month.

The New Orleans-born artist is kicking off the four-city "I Ain't S--- Without You" tour on Dec. 17 in Houston. He'll perform in other cities including Atlanta and Washington D.C., before performing in Chicago on Dec. 23.

The tour is being held on behalf of the Tidal music streaming service. Subscribers of the streaming app will be able to RSVP for tickets for free. In addition, Tidal members with Sprint Unlimited Plus service will get VIP access to the show.

Tickets can be reserved at this site.

Details of the show, including time and location, were not immediately announced.
