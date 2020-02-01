Lincoln Park's Lakefront Restaurant offers Super Bowl package

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Lincoln Park restaurant wants to make it easy for customers on Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl Sunday at The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake will feature a special watch party, complete with several big-screen televisions to catch all of the action, as well as an "all-you-can-eat" menu with game-day favorites and a variety of cocktails and spirits available to sports enthusiasts.
The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr. A special Super Bowl LIII package will be available for $75 per person, and includes drinks and food offerings with scores of appetizers, sandwiches and more to choose from. For those interested in skipping the cocktails, a reduced price of $40 per person will be available for the food menu only.
Special Super Bowl Sunday menu items include chicken wings, cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, brisket chili with roasted poblano cornbread, Fresno deviled eggs, quesadillas, chips and salsa, a roasted vegetable salad with beet hummus, soft pretzel sticks with dipping sauce and potato salad.
Drinks include all domestic drafts, bottle and canned beer and ciders. Mixed drinks and wine will also be offered.
For more information and to make reservations visit theateronthelake.com.
Here's how to make their Mexican Brisket Chili:
Ingredients:
6 guajillo chili pepper, seeded
1 large white onion, diced
2 large red bell pepper, diced
6 vine tomatoes, diced
4 garlic cloves
4 Tbsp chili powder
tsp. cumin
tsp. oregano
1 Tbsp. paprika
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp. fresh thyme
1 Tbsp. black pepper
salt to taste
6 oz. Picnic Island Lager
2 Quarts beef broth
3 cups black beans
3 cups kidney beans
1 Butternut Squash
4 Tbsp. Olive Oil
2 pounds brisket, flat
Garnish:
Avocado
Sliced Jalapeno
Cilantro and White Onion
Preparation:
Season brisket with salt and pepper. Cook brisket in large pot covered with beef broth at 225 degrees for six hours until tender.
While the meat is cooking, peel and cut butternut squash into cubes. Toss cubes in olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in preheated oven until squash is tender and lightly browned, 25 - 30 minutes.
Once the brisket is tender, cut the brisket into 1-inch pieces and set the broth aside. Place brisket on a pan and broil. Broil until all edges are crispy and set aside.
Toast the guajillo peppers over medium heat. Press them down with a spatula slightly toasting them lightly. Place the roasted peppers in a blender and cover with hot broth. Let them soak for about 20 minutes until soft. Add the garlic and all seasons to the blender and blend on high until smooth.
In a large stock pot, saute onions and red peppers for about four minutes. Add tomatoes and cook for another two minutes and then deglaze your pan with Picnic Island Lager. Season vegetables with salt and pepper and pour guajillo sauce in pot. Simmer for another 30 minutes, partially covered. Add the crispy burnt ends, butternut squash, black beans, kidney beans and season to taste.
Garnish with avocado, parsley, diced white onion and sliced jalapeno.
