Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in new downtown Los Angeles hotel room

LOS ANGELES -- A new hotel room in downtown Los Angeles is letting kids from the '90s live out their Lisa Frank rainbow dreams.Hotels.com partnered with the artist to create a customized penthouse suite decked out with dolphins, unicorns and rainbow everything.Lisa Frank is best known for her hyper-bright school supplies in the '90s.The suite at the Barsala goes for $199 per night.Reservations open on Friday.