Arts & Entertainment

Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more perform for the All Together Now streaming show: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- This Saturday, a virtual concert featuring Carole King, Smokey Robinson and many more, will be streaming to the public to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus emergency.

The event, All Together Now, will benefit the L.A. City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which helps support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.

Previously announced stars who will participate in the event include Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester and Denny Laine.

Grammy winners Alan Parsons and David Pack of Ambrosia are expected to perform a first-ever digital duet.

You can watch the show streaming here starting at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Stream the virtual concert directly to your TV with our brand new apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. You can also watch it on http://www.alerttheglobe.com, where you'll also be able to donate directly to the relief fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesconcertcoronavirusfree concertcommunitynonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Downstate Ill. rep. sues Pritzker for stay-at-home order
St. Charles' Smithfield Foods plant suspends operations
Incoming college students consider gap year during COVID-19 crisis
CTA to pay $3M to man who lost leg after being hit by bus
Over five organizations create WE GOT US initiative to decrease COVID19 deaths in black and brown communities
Doctors report 'COVID toes' on some coronavirus patients
Show More
Asthma medications in short supply during COVID-19 pandemic: Chicago specialist
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
Stunning new numbers for COVID-19 cases in Illinois nursing homes
Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johsnon in 2nd round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News