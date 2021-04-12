live music

North Center music venue silenced by pandemic holds socially distant concert

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago music venue silenced by pandemic holds socially distant concert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Toe-tapping tunes accompanied by cheers and applause bring life back to a venue that has been silenced by the pandemic.

"When the music is going and a song comes on that you haven't heard live in a long time, that speaks to you," said concert-goer Ben Burton.

The sounds are a familiar and heart-filled moment for music lovers.

"That's why the tears were welling up in my eyes," Burton said.

"It feels good to finally have somebody on stage, especially musicians of this caliber," added Ray Quinn, owner of Martyrs'.

For the first time in exactly 393 days, the North Center small bar and live music venue hosted a Hoyle Brothers concert to a crowd of 50.

"I was here for the soundcheck because I'm kind of a nerd for music," Burton said.

"It sounded great in there and everybody's having a good time," Quinn added. "It's a little step towards normal."

Instead of standing shoulder to shoulder, people were seated at socially distanced tables and masks were required when walking around.

"The ways they're doing it here in Martyrs, I feel so safe," Burton said. "They limited the audience and there's tables really far away."

Quinn said the performing arts industry was a hard-hit casualty of the pandemic.

"The music industry, internationally, has pretty much completely bled out. People who don't do this for a living really can't comprehend the complete devastation that it's been," he said.

Last December, Congress approved $15 billion in relief to help shuttered venues survive the pandemic.
An amount advocates call a historic show of federal support for arts and culture.

"They're still working on sorting out the application process and getting that to us, so hopefully there'll be some relief," Quinn said.

Until that aid comes, the sights and sounds offer a different kind of relief.

"The doors are open and life is pouring out," Burton said. "That hasn't happened in a long time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonorth centerconcertlive musiccoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE MUSIC
Celebrities perform alongside top 24 on 'American Idol'
Chicago Electric Piano Company keeps the beat for classic keyboards during pandemic
Ravinia to reopen for concerts in July
Chicago's full calendar of city-run summer events authorized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago excluded as IL expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all adults
2 in custody after West Town police chase, crash that left 7 injured
Little Village residents seek more accountability year after botched smokestack implosion
'American Idol' Top 16 revealed and how to vote for the Top 10!
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Glenview residents protest beaver removal proposal
Northwestern hosts midnight vaccine clinic
Show More
Volunteers clean up Montrose Beach litter ahead of piping plover season
IL reports 2,942 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
Our Chicago: Vaccine passports could be used for travel, concerts, sports
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
Chicago Weather: Morning sprinkles, partial clearing & breezy Monday
More TOP STORIES News