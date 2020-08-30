'Live Rescue' host Matt Iseman tells how his career took him from ER to TV

A & E's hit series "Live Rescue" just debuted a new season, following courageous first responders during their life saving missions.Host Matt Iseman spoke about his compelling show and his medical routes that took him to TV and comedy."We're pasting this together, I feel like it's Apollo 13 where Ed Harris and NASA are trying to figure out a way to make this broadcast work," Iseman said. "It's an amazing technical challenge but again it really is awesome just to have a way to start telling the stories of these heroes who haven't taken a day off during this pandemic who keep putting these lives on the line to help us.Iseman was once a physician with experience in the ER."It is high adrenaline," he said. "It is nothing, nothing, nothing followed by three car accidents and the multiple victims of gun shootings coming in at the same time. It is as intense as it gets because you are on the front lines just trying to stabilize these people and keep them alive."He spoke about the moment he decided he wanted to switch careers."It was January of '99. I was in the intensive care unit as an intern, we got hit with about seven patients," Iseman explained. "I didn't feel up to the task of these life or death decisions 'cause I was just sitting there, I want to go skiing or snowboarding with my friends and that's when I knew I needed to reevaluate. I go out to comedy, I fall in love. I'm like, this is what I was meant to do!You can follow the paramedics, EMTs and first responders as they answer the call. New episodes of "Live Rescue" are on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on A & E.