Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' marks 52 straight weeks as top-rated daytime talk show among women

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is celebrating a remarkable accomplishment as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - for 52 consecutive weeks.

That dates back to the week of 3/9/20.

In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

For the first time ever in its 33 seasons on television, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures.

The show leads runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.666 million vs. 2.516 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+77% - 2.666 million vs. 1.506 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.592 million vs. 2.533 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In fact, it's the only daytime talk show to post week-to-week growth in Households

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Discover more about the show and find local listings on the show's website, KellyandRyan.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
WI food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers: union official
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Show More
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Asian Americans report being targeted at least 500 times in 2 months
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
IN reports 919 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
More TOP STORIES News