'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are throwing a wedding ceremony that a New York City couple will never forget.
Bridge and tunnel officers Rasheda Patton and Anthony Presley from Brooklyn had to cancel their June wedding in St. Maarten due to COVID-19.
During "Live's I in I Do Week," the show will feature a week of themed segments and surprises leading up to the big wedding on Friday, July 10.
Watch out for special guests like The Cake Boss Buddy Valastro for a virtual wedding cake tasting and DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson for a dancing lesson.
On Friday, Ryan and Kelly will join dozens of family members, all via video chat, to celebrate the virtual wedding ceremony that will of course include a cake cutting, a champagne toast and some special surprises for the happy couple.
Check local listings for when to watch "Live's I in I Do Week" on your ABC station!
Monday, July 6 - Ripa and Seacrest kick off "Live's I in I Do Week" by sharing the story of bride and groom Patton and Presley.
Tuesday, July 7 - Ripa and Seacrest welcome "The Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO for a virtual wedding cake tasting.
Wednesday, July 8 - "Dancing with the Stars" professionals VAL CHMERKOVSKIY and JENNA JOHNSON share a dancing lesson for the wedding couple.
Thursday, July 9 - Ripa and Seacrest take a behind-the-scenes look at Patton and Presley's wedding preparations, including dress and tux fittings, and more.
Friday, July 10 - It's the big day! But first, JERRY O'CONNELL and REBECCA ROMIJN, and Ripa and husband MARK CONSUELOS, go head-to-head with Patton and Presley in a fun game to see how well the couples really know each other. Then, the hosts join dozens of friends and family members to celebrate as "Live's I in I Do Week" concludes with a beautiful virtual wedding ceremony, cake cutting, a champagne toast and some special surprises for the happy couple.
