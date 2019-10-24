Lizzie's original family returning for "Lizzie McGuire" series on Disney+

Disney announced Thursday that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire in the "Lizzie McGuire" series coming to Disney's streaming service. It was previously announced that Hilary Duff had signed on to return as the title character.
"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a news release. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."
The four actors reunited for the first time in 15 years this week for a read-through of the series' first episode and posed for a photo shared on the official Disney+ Instagram account:
Here's how Disney+ describes the new "Lizzie McGuire" series: "The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all - her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment - but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."
Prior to the series' announcement in August, Duff had repeatedly hinted in interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, could be in the works. She starred for three years on the Disney Channel sitcom and film, which earned a cult following among millennials, in the early 2000s.
Disney+ launches in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019, but release information has not yet been announced for the new "Lizzie McGuire" series. The streamer will offer decades of films and series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. It will be the exclusive streaming home for Disney films released in 2019 and beyond, like "Frozen 2," "Captain Marvel," "The Lion King," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and others.
In addition to the "Lizzie McGuire" series, Disney is also developing a number of original projects for the streaming service, including Lucasfilm series "The Mandalorian," holiday fiim "Noelle," National Geographic's "The World According To Jeff Goldblum" and a re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp."
Click here to learn more about Disney+.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.