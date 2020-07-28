'I wanted to give an outlet for jazz musicians': Logan Square homeowner turns front lawn into live jazz hub

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The smooth tones of saxophone, piano and guitar can be heard coming from a front lawn in the Logan Square neighborhood every Sunday afternoon. It's become a new live jazz hub for jazz fanatics.It all started in the beginning of June, when Sergio Castro, a location manager for the Dick Wolf hospital drama, "Chicago Med", saw the Danny Bauer Quartet play live jazz music in Old Town.That's when Castro had the idea to host as many talented jazz musicians and play live in his front lawn. He calls it Live On Logan."I wanted to give an outlet for jazz musicians that have been put out by covid," said Castro.Castro said the pandemic has shifted the schedule and gigs for local jazz musicians all over Chicago. Having them play for the community was a way to get them on their feet as well as spread a little bit of joy to his neighborhood."Its been really crazy, I think the whole live music industry just kind of got decimated. Pretty much everyone I know lost a summer worth of gigs," said Danny Bauer of the Danny Bauer Quartet.To help the musicians financially, Castro has set up a tip jar and a venom scan bar for those enjoying the live jazz concerts.Castro said he reaches out and finds different musicians through friends, online, and through other musicians. The concerts are every Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm."It's been awesome to play with all these talented musicians who should've been touring the world but now are touring porches with me," said Bauer.Castro has teamed up with the Logan Square farmers market, he said Live On Logan will go on all summer long.