Lollapalooza 2018: 12 arrested, 160 hospitalized during 4 days of music festival

Festivalgoers coped with high temperatures while enjoying music at Lollapalooza Sunday.

Twelve people were arrested and 160 were taken to hospitals over the four days of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

Headlining acts like Travis Scott, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd drew more than 105,000 fans to the downtown park for each day of the festival, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Are you ready for 4 days of non-stop music? Here's what you need to know about Lollapalooza!



Thursday's attendance was 109,300, while attendance was recorded at 110,129 on Friday, 106,501 on Saturday and 105,172 on Sunday, Stratton said.

On Thursday, 44 people were taken to hospitals by ambulance, according to Stratton. Another 40 were transported on Friday, followed by 37 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old Mundelein boy, Evan Kitzmiller, died after he was taken from the festival to Northwestern Memorial Hospital about 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He died at the hospital just before 9 p.m. The medical examiner's office has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of his death.

Scorching temperatures moved into the area over the weekend, with Saturday reaching a high of 97 degrees and Sunday hitting a high of 94, according to the National Weather Service.

Two people were arrested for battery at Lollapalooza on Thursday, Stratton said. One of them was later released without being charged. Five people were arrested for unknown reasons on Saturday, followed by another five on Sunday. There were no arrests on Friday.

A total of 34 people were also cited from Thursday to Sunday for minor offenses, including trespassing and entering a restricted area, according to Stratton and OEMC First Deputy Rich Guidice.

Arrests and medical transports were down from last year's Lollapalooza, which saw 234 people hospitalized and 27 people arrested over the festival's four days, Stratton said.

Revelers who lost phones or other property at the festival should check Lollapalooza's virtual lost and found to check for missing items and file a claim for return.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
