Lollapalooza 2018: 7 arrested, 119 hospitalized during first 3 days of Lollapalooza

It's going to be a scorcher for the thousands of people flocking to Grant Park for Lollapalooza.

Seven people have been arrested and 119 others have been taken to hospitals over the first three days of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

Headlining acts like Travis Scott, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd have drawn more than 100,000 fans to the downtown park for each of the festival's first three days, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. In total, 325,930 people have walked through the festival's gates so far this weekend.
On Thursday, 46 of those festival-goers were transported to hospitals, while 39 others were taken for treatment the following day, Stratton said. Thirty-four more people were taken for medical treatment on Saturday, when scorching 90-degree temperatures started moving through the area.

Two people were arrested Thursday for battery, with one of them being released without facing charges, Stratton said. On Saturday, five other people were taken into custody for unknown reasons. No arrests were reported at the festival on Friday.

RELATED: Lollapalooza's street closures, new rules, and more information

In addition, 23 people have been cited for minor offenses, including trespassing and entering a restricted area, according to Stratton and OEMC First Deputy Rich Guidice.

The amount of arrests and medical transports this year at Lollapalooza have decreased significantly from last year, when 234 people were hospitalized and 27 others were arrested over the course of the four-day festival.

Revelers who lost phones or other property at the festival should check Lollapalooza's virtual lost and found to check for missing items and file a claim for return.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
