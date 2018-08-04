LOLLAPALOOZA

Day three of Lollapalooza kicks off Saturday and hot temperatures could cause some dangerous conditions for festival-goers.

Day three of Lollapalooza kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m., and hot temperatures could cause some dangerous conditions for festival-goers.

One hundred thousand people are expected to pack Grant Park Saturday, and the message from event organizers is to stay hydrated.

There are hydration stations are set up all over Grant Park for people to quench their thirst.

WATCH: What you need to know about Lollapalooza 2018
Are you ready for 4 days of non-stop music? Here's what you need to know about Lollapalooza!



With temperatures well into the 90s Saturday, and a busy Lolla weekend, the combination of heat, and drinking and being in a large crowd all day can be dangerous.

Some are already preparing how they plan to handle the heat.

"Shorts, lots of water, try to stay in the shade and take breaks as much as I can," said Lollapalooza attendee Xavier Gastelum.

Physicians are already anticipating more people coming in from Lolla on this hot weekend.

"Heat alone, is a problem," said Dr. Robert Tanz at Lurie Children's Hospital. "Anybody can get dehydrated, can suffer from heat related illness, heat exposure, heat stroke without doing anything, but alcohol exasperates that problem. It makes you less aware."

There are medical teams on the grounds at Lolla. Experts remind you to try and take things easy Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Lollapalooza's street closures, new rules, and more information
