Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of music lovers flooded Grant Park as the gates to Lollapalooza 2018 opened Thursday morning.
Gates are open! @lollapalooza #Chicago @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/d1IGFOdahZ— Jessica D'Onofrio (@donofrioABC7) August 2, 2018
Fans from across the country wait all year for the four-day music festival.
WATCH: What you need to know about Lollapalooza 2018
Two people were already in line early Thursday, hours before gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m. They traveled to Chicago from Ohio to see Travis Scott perform. This year's music fest will be their first Lollapalooza.
"Well I'm pretty excited. There's just so many artists and Chicago, it's a big city. It's a new experience, being out here, because I haven't been out here that much," one music fan said.
Jacques Webster flew in from Houston to meet up with his buddies from New York for his first Lolla experience.
"I've always known about the festival, I've always been super excited. I don't know, this is the first year we just kind of pulled the trigger and decided to fly all the way out here," he said.
Fans will see some big headliners over the course of the fest, including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.
Click here for more information on this year's performers.
Lollapalooza kicked off on the same day that an anti-violence protest is set to shut down Lake Shore Drive and snarl rush hour traffic. Organizers of that march asked Lollapalooza headliners not to perform as a show of solidarity with the march.
There are tighter security and new rules in place at the festival this year. No backpacks and no liquids are allowed through security checkpoints. Some of the precautions were prompted by the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas last October.
RELATED: Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security
"Yeah it's definitely a concern, but I think they've done a great job of changing some of their security rules and hiring some professionals to make sure that everybody gets in and has a safe and fun time," said festivalgoer Bob Shmurda.
"It's on my mind but I feel like they probably got it covered," said Abbie Grusak, another Lolla attendee. "But this year I feel like it's growing more. It's definitely... I feel like I know a lot more people who are going."
Local hospitals are bracing for an increased number of patients with alcohol related emergencies.
"There is just a dramatic rise in alcohol-related visits to emergency rooms during Lollapalooza. It starts on the first day," said Dr. Robert Tanz, Lurie Children's Hospital.
Festival organizers said fans are not allowed to bring in alcohol and the city promises to strictly enforce laws against underage drinking.
ABC7 Eyewitness News' Jessica D'Onofrio saw many people wearing special backpacks that could be filled with water and were equipped with a straw. These proactive festivalgoers know that they'll be standing out in the sun for hours amid this weekend's extreme heat.
"Last night I drank like five or six water bottles to try to hydrate 'cause I don't wanna pass out 'cause I know I'll be raging pretty hard," said music fan Kaleb Cole.
Anna Parsanko said she saw people pass out at last year's Lollapalooza.
"One of my friends almost passed out from dehydration so you just gotta stay hydrated," she said.
Concert organizers urged attendees to stay hydrated and said there would be water stations set up inside the festival grounds so that fans could fill up.
Click here for more information about Metra service for Lollapalooza.
Click here for more information about CTA train and bus service for Lollapalooza.
For more information about Lollapalooza, click here.