Lollapalooza 2018: More hot weather Sunday as festival comes to a close

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's going to be a scorcher for the thousands of people flocking to Grant Park Sunday for Lollapalooza.

On Sunday, the four-day music festival comes to an end. On Saturday, hot weather made conditions outside dangerous.

Because of the high temperatures, organizers are allowing festival-goers to bring in empty water bottles, which can be filled at hydration stations across Grant Park.

"I was managing because I did bring my Camelback, but for a lot of people it's too hot, they're just sitting down in the shade," said festival-goer Zachary Abusharaf.

"They actually sent a guy out with a little mister to try to cool the crowds off a little bit," said festival-goer Jamie Treadwell.

There are 25-percent more stations this year than last.
