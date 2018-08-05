Lollapalooza 2018: More hot weather Sunday as festival comes to a close

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's going to be a scorcher for the thousands of people flocking to Grant Park Sunday for Lollapalooza.
On Sunday, the four-day music festival comes to an end. On Saturday, hot weather made conditions outside dangerous.
Because of the high temperatures, organizers are allowing festival-goers to bring in empty water bottles, which can be filled at hydration stations across Grant Park.
WATCH: What you need to know about Lollapalooza 2018
"I was managing because I did bring my Camelback, but for a lot of people it's too hot, they're just sitting down in the shade," said festival-goer Zachary Abusharaf.
"They actually sent a guy out with a little mister to try to cool the crowds off a little bit," said festival-goer Jamie Treadwell.
RELATED: Lollapalooza's street closures, new rules, and more information
There are 25-percent more stations this year than last.